Bushra Bibi given 'poison' in Bani Gala sub-jail, alleges Imran Khan

Former prime minister Imran Khan (right) along with his wife Bushra Bibi signs surety bonds for bail in various cases in Lahore High Court on July 17, 2023. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan Tuesday told the court that his wife Bushra Bibi was poisoned at the Bani Gala sub-jail and sought its order for an inquiry into the incident.



The PTI founder made the claim during a hearing of the £190 million settlement case in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail. Khan informed the accountability court judge that the former first lady had marks on her skin and tongue after "being poisoned".

He also urged the court to order for complete medical checkup of Bushra. Khan said: “I know who is behind it."

He insisted that the medical examination of the former first lady should be done by Dr Asim Yunus, a doctor at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Geo News reported.

At this, the court directed Khan to submit a written application seeking the medical examination of Bushra Bibi.

In February this year, the PTI expressed grave concern over what it claimed serious threats to the life and health of Bushra, who has been put under house arrest at Bani Gala. PTI Women Wing President Kanwal Shauzab pointed out that Bushra had serious health issues due to the harmful and substandard food being provided to her.

PTI lawyer Naeem Haider Panjutha had claimed that Bushra’s “health worsened and she got mouth ulcers after she was given a spicy meal” during her house arrest.

Bushra was placed under house arrest at her husband’s Islamabad mansion after she and her husband were convicted of graft allegations. Khan and his wife were sentenced to 14 years in jail in a case that relates to accusations the ex-premier undervalued gifts from a state repository and gained profits from selling them while he held the country’s top office.

'Toilet cleaner mixed in food'

During her interaction with journalists before the court appearance, the former first lady claimed that “three drops of toilet cleaner” were mixed in her food on the eve of Shab-e-Meraj. She revealed that the food and water served by the jail authority tasted bitter.

Responding to a question, Bushra said that “someone” had told her in jail that toilet cleaner was mixed in her food. She, however, refused to disclose the name of the official.

“My eyes swell up, I feel pain in my chest and stomach,” the former first lady claimed.

Research showed that the health of a toilet cleaner victim worsens after one month, she insisted.

Bushra further said that the windows at Bani Gala were kept closed earlier but now they are open for some time.