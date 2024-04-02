PTI’s Omar Ayub appointed opposition leader in National Assembly

Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub (left) and NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq (right) are discussing nomination of opposition leader at the speaker's office in Islamabad on April 2, 2024. —X/@NAofPakistan

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Omar Ayub as leader of the opposition in the National Assembly after completing the process for appointment.

The NA secretariat, in a statement, confirmed that Ayub has been notified to lead the opposition in the lower house.

The development came after a meeting between the PTI leader and NA speaker.

Opposition members Gohar Ali Khan and Malik Amir Dogar were also present in the meeting wherein views were exchanged on the opposition leader's nomination.

The NA secretariat in a tweet said, “The speaker of the National Assembly declares Omar Ayub the Leader of the Opposition after the completion of the scrutiny process under Rule 39 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the National Assembly.”

Ayub's name was proposed by the majority of the Opposition. The PTI-Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) alliance had nominated Ayub on March 10 for the leader of the opposition.

“The time for submission of papers for the nomination of the Leader of the Opposition was April 1, 2024, till 6pm. No other candidate's papers have been received by the stipulated time,” the NA said.

Malik Amir Dogar, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Ali Muhammad Khan, Riaz Fatiana, Dr Nisar Jat and others had arrived to submit the plea to the speaker’s office. The plea carried signatures of 92 SIC lawmakers.