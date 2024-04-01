PTI hails Toshakhana case relief, says bids to break Khan failed miserably

A crowd of PTI supporters wave the party's flag. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Rauf Hassan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson, on Monday said the suspension of Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi sentence in the Toshakhana case by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), was a positive development, and hopefully more good news were in store for the party founder.

“All the efforts to undermine Imran Khan physically and politically fell flat on their face,” he said in a statement, hoping the country would soon break free from the clutches of fascism.

According to Hassan, the sentence of the founder of PTI has only been suspended, it has not been overturned, and the Toshakhana case against the founder of PTI is one of the most absurd ones.

The spokesperson said that perhaps the IHC chief justice realised today that the punishment in Toshakhana could not be maintained legally and morally. "PTI has never said at any stage that they do not trust the courts," Hassan added.

He said the theft of the mandate on February 8 was clear as daylight, adding, that the founder of PTI had been made a target of the worst political revenge, and the system completely collapsed as a result.

“The PTI mandate was ambushed on February 8. The election results on the night of 8th were different from the ones on the morning of February 9 and the courts had apparently become Kangaroo courts or were being toyed with by the establishment,” Hassan said.

Moreover, the party also raised objections to the formation of a seven-member bench in response to the matter of the high court judges' letter alleging spy agencies' intervention in judicial affairs.

Hassan stated that the matter of the judges' letter was extremely important, and the formation of the seven-member bench was unacceptable. He demanded a full court and immediate action on the judges' letter.

The spokesperson said that former chief justice Tassaduq Jillani was a very good person. "His son wrote a letter along with other lawyers demanding action according to the contents of the letter, after former chief justice of Pakistan, Tassaduq Jillani, refused to head the commission, the [suo moto] notice was taken, and a full bench should be constituted immediately on the case," he added.

