PM Shehbaz vows foolproof security measures for Chinese nationals

PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses the Chinese engineers and government officials at Kass camp of China Gazhouba Group Company (CGGC) working at the Dasu hydropower project on April 1, 2024. — PID

DASU: Following Bisham terrorist attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed foolproof security measures for Chinese nationals and their families who are working on different development projects in Pakistan.



“The incident was aimed to damage extraordinary friendship between Pakistan and China,” the premier said while addressing Chinese engineers during his visit to Dasu tehsil in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kohistan district on Monday, adding: “Enemies of Pakistan were behind the Bisham terrorist attack as they are trying to create a wedge between iron brothers.”

Condoling death of Chinese engineers, PM Shehbaz said that the coward attack was aimed at creating a wedge between iron brother Pakistan and China.

Addressing the condolence reference to the deceased Chinese nationals, PM Shehbaz vowed providing maximum security to the Chinese engineers and their families who were working on different development projects in Pakistan.

He said that the sole purpose of his visit was to offer deep condolences to the Chinese nationals in Dasu who lost their beloved colleagues following the terrorist attack.

He also promised that the government would leave no stone unturned to punish the terrorists behind the coward attack in Bisham.

The prime minister said that he had also ordered a high-level probe through a joint investigation team to ascertain facts and responsible persons which would be brought to justice.

PM Shehbaz Sharif interacts with engineers of the China Gazhouba Group Company (CGGC) working at the Dasu hydropower project on April 1, 2024. — PID

He said that Pak-China friend would move forward and the enemies of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be defeated.

Federal Ministers Amir Muqam, Attaullah Tarar, Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen (retd) Sajjad Ghani, Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, members of the Chinese company and senior officials were also present on the occasion.

The gathering also observed 30-second silence for those who lost lives in the tragic incident.

During the attack, five Chinese citizens, including a woman, and a Pakistani driver were killed when their vehicle was attacked in Shangla's Besham city as a suicide bomber crashed his explosives-laden vehicle into the car carrying the victims.

It also emerged today that the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) "arrested" more than 10 terrorists, facilitators involved in the attack on Chinese engineers in Shangla's Bisham city last week.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)-affiliated outfits are believed to be involved in the March 26 deadly attack, Geo News reported citing sources.

Following the incident, the country's civil and military leadership notably PM Shehbaz, President Asif Ali Zardari and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir condemned the attack vowing that the perpetrators responsible for the heinous attack would be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at Rawalpindi's Nur Khan Airbase and a 30-second silence was observed as bodies of the deceased Chinese nationals were airlifted back to China.

Floral wreaths were laid on behalf of the president, prime minister, army chief, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

In the aftermath of the attack, Chinese companies overseeing operations at the sites of the Dasu and Diamer-Bhasha Dams, temporarily suspended the civil work at both sites owing to security concerns.

Around 991 Chinese engineers were working on both projects, while the local staff has been told to stay at home till further instructions, an official working on the project confirmed to the publication.