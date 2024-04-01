IHC judges' allegations: Supreme Court takes suo motu notice

ISLAMABAD: Despite the formation of a one-man commission, the Supreme Court on Monday took suo motu notice of the explosive letter written by six Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges' alleging interference by intelligence agencies in judicial matters.
A seven-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa will hold the maiden hearing on the issue on Wednesday.
Apart from the CJP the bench also comprises Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Mussarat Hilali, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan.
Attaullah Tarar says authorities have been directed to devise modern system for monitoring of these targets
Special prayer ceremonies are held in churches countrywide as Christian community celebrates Easter
Government announces holiday for schools, colleges on April 1 on account of Youm-e-Ali
Daanish schools will remain closed from April 6 to 14 across Punjab, reads notification
Production, sale of kites prohibited throughout city from March 30 to May 29, says commissioner
Drone cameras banned in port city's south district over "threats to vital installations and Chinese Consulate"