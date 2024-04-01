IHC judges' allegations: Supreme Court takes suo motu notice

CJP Isa-led bench to hear suo-motu case on Wednesday. — SC website

ISLAMABAD: Despite the formation of a one-man commission, the Supreme Court on Monday took suo motu notice of the explosive letter written by six Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges' alleging interference by intelligence agencies in judicial matters.

A seven-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa will hold the maiden hearing on the issue on Wednesday.

Apart from the CJP the bench also comprises Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Mussarat Hilali, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan.