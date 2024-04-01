VIDEO: Sher Afzal Marwat hits 'personal guard' in PTI rally

PESHAWAR: Sher Afzal Marwat, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, is known for losing his cool time and again with his latest victim being his "personal guard" who received a slap from him, as seen in a viral video.



The politician, who appeared to have been surrounded in the midst of a crowd of PTI workers, was walking ahead of the man seen in the video during a party's rally in Peshawar.

In no time, the lawmaker — who has been elected to the National assembly for the first time — was seen getting furious and launching a slap towards the man, whom he later referred to his "personal guard".

Issuing clarity over the viral video, the PTI lawmaker said that the person seen in the video was his "personal guard" and he slapped him because he was pushing the party workers away.



"In view of terrorism, my guard was telling me to sit in the car," the politician said, adding that he was pushing the workers away and restricting them from coming near me.

"I forbade the guard not to pull me," Marwat said.

This was not the first time the PTI lawmaker was seen hitting someone. His immensely famous altercation, which surfaced in the past, saw him assaulting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Afnan Ullah Khan in the middle of a live television show during a heated argument in September last year.

Following the incident, the PML-N senator also registered a first information report (FIR) against Marwat.

The lawyer and senator were having a heated argument during which they ended up using abusive language, but all of a sudden, Marwat attacked the senator. At first, both pushed each other eventually resorted to slaps and started punching each other.

It was only due to the TV show crew’s intervention that both the politicians were separated.