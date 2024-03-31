Sindh home minister finds 'crime part of daily life’ as robbers on the loose in Karachi

With reporting almost 16,000 street crimes in less than three months, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar has alleged that the issue of law-and-order situation in Karachi — a business hub of Pakistan — is being “exaggerated” in local media, insisting that crimes are “part of a daily life”.



Contrary to his remarks, the Sindh cabinet, in its maiden meeting on March 13, was informed that nearly 16,000 street crimes had been recorded in the metropolis since January this year.

In addition to this, 49 citizens have been killed for resistance in robberies in Karachi since January 1.

Addressing a press conference in the port city on Sunday, Lanjar admitted: “There is an issue of street crime in Karachi.” He further said that the situation is not as bad as it was between 2008 to 2013.

On the worsening crime rate in the metropolis, the provincial minister presented a strange logic: “It is a matter of daily life. Crimes happen when the business runs.”

He, however, expressed solidarity and sympathy with the families of those who lost their lives in the street crimes.

He further said that they are taking measures to put an end to street crimes in Karachi, adding that action would be taken against the relevant station house officer (SHO) where any crime would occur.

Giving details about reforms, Lanjar said the government is evolving a mechanism under which an investigation officer would not be given more than 10 cases at a time.

Stressing the need for amendments to prosecution department law, the minister said that he, being law minister, would meet the chief justice soon.

To another query, the minister assured that peace would be fully restored in upper Sindh. He hailed the sacrifices rendered by the police officials in line of duty.

He said the government would raise the morale of the policemen so that they could fight against the kacha area dacoits.

1,000 policemen were being sent to the Kashmore District, he said, adding that SSU commandos would also be deployed in the area to eliminate the criminals.