Ryan Gosling prefers letting others 'shine' despite thriving acting career

Ryan Gosling seemingly doesn't enjoy attention amid his thriving acting career in Hollywood.

As reported by OK! magazine, the actor "doesn’t relish attention." He knows it is a part of his job, however he prefers letting others shine.

An insider shared, "It’s part of the job for him, but he much prefers letting others shine. He doesn’t need to be the star of the show."

The source shared, "Parading around the Hollywood scene has never been Ryan’s thing."

The report also disclosed the reason behind Ryan's long break from acting after giving back-to-back hit films, including The Nice Guys, La La Land, Blade Runner 2049 and First Man.

The source added that The Notebook actor has spent quality time with his wife, Eva Mendes, and their two daughters, Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 7.

An insider, "Spending time with Eva [Mendes] and the kids was obviously the top priority, but he also needed a break."

The source shared, "Ryan tends to work in big spurts, then takes time off so he can come back to the next challenge with a full tank."