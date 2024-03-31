Tom Parker's widow Kelsey pens emotional note on his 2nd death anniversary

Tom Parker's widow, Kelsey Parker, penned an emotional note on the singer's second death anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Kelsey shared heartwarming memories made with her late husband and their two kids.

She wrote, "Can’t believe it’s been two years. Feels like only yesterday that you left us, but I feel like I’ve been on my own for a long time now and so much has changed since you were here."

She added, "I know you’d be so proud of everything we’ve achieved. The house looking as we wanted it, Rae in school and thriving, Bodhi won’t take his football kits off, K2K going from strength to strength and the online community I’m growing."



Kelsey said that she knows his late partner would be so proud of her but the social media personality admitted that she wishes "you were here to tell me yourself."

She further shared, "They say the second year is the hardest and everyone keeps telling me if I can survive that I can survive anything."

Kelsey made a heartbreaking confession, saying, she is "feeling weaker than she has before."

She continued, "Rae and Bodhi asking more questions and I just need you here to help me answer them. Two whole years and it’s getting harder, not easier."

In the end of her note, Kelsey wrote, "Remember I love you one more than you can ever say My Tommy Boy Forever."

For the unversed, Tom, who was best known as a member of the boy band, The Wanted, tied the knot with Kelsey in 2018.

The singer passed away at the age of 33 on March 30, 2022, after a year-and-a-half-long battle with stage four glioblastoma brain cancer.

The former couple shares a daughter named Aurelia and a son named Bodhi.