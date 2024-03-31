Jon Batiste praises Beyoncé for breaking music stereotypes with her new album

Jon Batiste, who worked with Beyoncé on her latest country album, Cowboy Carter, is praising the singer-songwriter.



The 27-track album was released on Friday, but Beyoncé made headlines last month when she released the single Texas Hold 'Em, which topped Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.

According to Billboard, that made her the first Black woman to achieve such a feat.

Batiste, who worked with Cowboy Carter alongside several other artists, commended the Grammy-winning vocalist for her contribution to shattering stereotypes in the music industry.

"This is the moment yall, where we dismantle the genre machine," he posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

He added: "Quincy Jones told me, as he also wrote in his forward to my WE ARE album, ‘it's up to you to de categorize American music!! ‘, which is what Duke Ellington told him. I really believe that is our generations role, led by a few artists willing to take this leap."

Batiste documented his role in producing and writing for the album's song Ameriican Requiem, which he called "an example of extraordinary alignment-when many leading artists see a similar vision at the same time, that's when you know a major shift is happening. A new era, long time coming. Let's liberate ourselves from genre and break the barriers that marginalize who we are and the art that we create."

He also addressed Beyoncé directly, saying he is "very grateful for my contribution to your brilliant album, a work of such unimaginable impact and artistic firepower by a once in a generation artist. So glad that we finally got to collaborate with each other at this time."