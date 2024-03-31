Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber 'reveal glaring lack of compatibility' after 6 years of marriage

According to reports, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are having marital problems, and an expert has speculated that they will split up soon.



In an interview with The Mirror, body language expert Inbaal Honigman noted that the couple didn't appear to be a happy married couple after analysing a few recent photos of them.

Honigman said the Peaches singer and the beauty mogul "reveal a glaring lack of compatibility, making one wonder how they are still together."

She continued with a bold assertion regarding the Bieber, stating that after six years of marriage, the couple is "on the verge" of a breakdown and is "100% headed for split".

When seen together, Justin and Hailey exhibit "minimal acknowledgement," according to the expert adding, "Even when they walk, they display a lack of synchronisation, displaying not a single body language sign of compatibility."

This is in response to In Touch Weekly being informed by an insider that Hailey is thinking about trial separation.

“Hailey’s struggling,” they said, adding, “She just needs time to sort things out on her own.”

Hailey is still in shock from the "unbearable scrutiny" she has endured on social media, and she now says she "just wants to live by herself for a while."

“She just needs a break.”