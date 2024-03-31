‘Pretty Little Liars’ Torrey DeVitto gushes over costar Troian Bellisario

Troian Bellisario formed a special bond with book while on the set of Pretty Little Liars set.

Bellisario former co-star Torrey DeVitto told People Magazine during Epic Cons Chicago earlier this month the actress, 39, had an immense love for literature.

“She’s so insanely smart and well-read,” DeVitto said of Bellisario.

“I love reading, and so I felt like we would just sit and talk about books and just talk about things. I always felt like I was learning something from her every time I talked to her. So, I miss that.”

DeVitto herself is a bookaholic as she often shares her favourite reads on social media. In January, DeVitto shared 24 books that she hoped to read — or reread — this year.

Her TBR list includes the memoir A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius by Dave Eggers, The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk M.D. and Everything I Never Told You by Celeste Ng.

Whether she keeps in touch with her PLL co-stars, DeVitto revealed that it’s “hard” to do so since a lot of the cast does not live in Los Angeles anymore.

“I live full time in Michigan now, so it’s hard to stay in touch.”

She added, “I’d say out of the Pretty Little Liars cast, I stay in touch with Ian Harding the most,” she said.

“We stay in touch all the time, and honestly, it's been even months since I’ve spoken to him, which is so tragic. But also, I have phone anxiety. Truly, when I see somebody call, I duck as if they can see me.”