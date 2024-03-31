Snoop Dogg, Austin Butler, Robert De Niro casually meet up in Malibu

Robert De Niro, Snoop Dogg and Austin Butler, an unlikely trio, sat down for a dinner on Friday at the rapper’s home in Malibu, California.

Snoop’s 27-year-old son, Champ Medici (real name Cordell Broadus), took to Instagram to share the meetup as the three stars hung out.

“Champ DeNiro Elvis Snoop,” Medici wrote in the caption with a check emoji and an eagle emoji. “Dinner @ the Malibu house talking numbers.”

De Niro, 80, Snoop, 52, and Butler, 32, all smiled as they sat side-by-side on a couch, and in the next, De Niro and Snoop could be seen embracing.

De Niro, dressed in khaki pants and a black shirt, was seen making a peace sign as he held a small dog in his lap. Butler smiled as he posed wearing what appears to be a navy shirt over a white vest with navy jeans.

The rapper wore an NBC 2024 Olympics tracksuit, repping his upcoming role as an NBC Olympics correspondent for the Paris games this summer.

In a video clip in the carousel, Snoop and De Niro pose together for a photo, and the rapper jokes, “You didn’t know I had Italian in my blood, huh?” De Niro, without missing a beat, waves his hand and responds, “I knew that.”

It remains to be seen if the dinner was the starting of a possible new project or just a casual meet up.