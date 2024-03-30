Eid ul Fitr 2024: Punjab announces nine-day holiday for Daanish schools

A representational image. — AFP

LAHORE: The Punjab government Saturday announced a 9-day holiday in connection with Eid ul Fitr for Daanish Schools.

According to a notification issued by the provincial government, the Daanish schools will remain closed from April 6 to 14 across Punjab.



Traditionally, Eid holidays commence a day earlier than the anticipated date to allow individuals ample time for preparations and to partake in the joyous festivities.

With the government reportedly contemplating a four-day holiday starting from April 9 (Tuesday) to April 12 (Friday), coupled with the usual weekend holidays on Saturday and Sunday observed by both government and select private offices, the total holiday period is expected to span six days, according to state-run APP.

However, the final decision regarding the holiday schedule remains contingent upon consultations with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and other pertinent authorities.