Prince Harry makes fans emotional with new update

Prince Harry evokes strong emotions among fans with with final moments of Queen Elizabeth in sad TikTok.

The late monarch passed away on September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, at the age of 96. She was accompanied by her son and heir, Charles, now His Majesty The King, and her daughter, Princess Anne, during her final moments.

Unfortunately, Harry, who desperately flew in from his home in Los Angeles, did not arrive in time and learned of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's death later.

In his tell-all memoir "Spare" and during a televised interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes, The Duke recounted these fateful moments.

Clips from his perspective have since gone viral, featuring happy memories of Harry with his grandmother during her reign. Upon his arrival at Balmoral, Harry was swiftly driven there by car and greeted by his aunt, Princess Anne.

"My aunt was there to greet me," he explained in the now-viral clip. "She asked me if I wanted to see her [the queen]. I thought about it for about five seconds, thinking 'is this a good idea?' And I was like, 'you know what, you can do this, you need to say goodbye'."

Harry added: "So I went upstairs, took my jacket off and walked in and just spent some time with her alone." A TikTok user has overlayed this audio over several snaps of the Queen with Harry over the years, generating more than 230,000 views and 13,000 likes.





"That is one thing I can say about Queen Elizabeth. She absolutely adored her grandchildren," one user commented. While someone else said: "He was her favorite for a reason." Another said: "You can just tell he loves being around his family it's not about money or royalty for him just simple nature."

Harry also detailed the moment in Spare, explaining his regrets at not being able to spend similar time with his mother, Princess Diana, after her death in 1997.

After the Queen's death, the Royal Family came together for her state funeral at Westminster Abbey, London.

Harry was joined at the ceremony by wife Meghan Markle, who had also flown in from the US, where they were reunited with Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton. Her majesty's funeral was followed by her committal at St George's Chapel in Windsor.