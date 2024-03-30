All eyes on Prince William as King Charles, Kate Middleton fight cancer

Prince William, who's going through the toughest phase of his life, has attracted massive attention for his future royal role as all eyes are on him as his beloved dad and spouse are battling cancer.



A royal commentator has said the Prince of Wales 'has the burden of the world on his shoulders' as Princess Kate and King Charles III are busy in defeating cancer.



Charles Rae, former royal correspondent, told GB News: "There will not be as many people in St George’s Chapel as there normally is" as the Easter Sunday service is set to take place on Sunday.

The heir to the throne is said to be taking a leaf out of his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's book deal with the crisis amid royal health woes.

"There will be a lot more pressure on William, but he's always been aware of that. He has evolved to lead, and he is leading," a former Palace aide told People.



"He is well-equipped for it and has his priorities in order. In this time of crisis, they’ve been shutting themselves away and focusing on family and the children. That is what the Queen did when Diana died — despite the criticism."



Prince William and Kate Middleton are not expected to attend Easter Sunday service, which would be led by King Charles.