Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid priotise kids over their romance

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid want to build a stable relationship however, the two prioritise their children's well-being as well.

As reported by OK! magazine, an insider shared, "Their kids are their first priority, and they’re itching to see if they can successfully blend their families as they plan a future together."

It is pertinent to mention here that Cooper shares seven-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, with his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk.

On the other hand, the supermodel co-parents three-year-old daughter Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.

The new couple of Tinsel Town are "having serious discussions" to introduce their kids to each other "since at their ages, girls get attached very easily."

An insider further shared, "They don’t want to see the girls hit it off only to pull the rug out from under them if their relationship doesn’t work out."

For the unversed, Cooper and Hadid first sparked relationship rumours in October 2023.

Earlier, a source revealed that the two "are actually getting quite serious."

An insider shared, "Obviously, they’re both super busy, but they really go out of their way to make time to see each other."