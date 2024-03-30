Queen Camilla plays key role in major decisions during King Charles' health crisis

The Prince and the Princess of Wales will not be attending Sunday’s annual Easter Service in Windsor

Queen Camilla is actively involved in making important decisions in collaboration with King Charles, especially during his health crisis.



The monarch is set to make his most significant public appearance since he was diagnosed with cancer when he attends church tomorrow on Easter Sunday.

Charles, 75, will join Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family at the annual Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

It has been a worrying time for the Firm amid Charles' treatment and his daughter-in-law the Princess of Wales also sharing her cancer news with the nation. As he undergoes his treatment, Charles has been continuing with his business of state and holding some small audiences behind palace walls.

According to royal biographer and editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward, the King has been "desperate to get back into his public arena". She added: "According to friends he has been working as hard as ever behind the scenes. Only the calming presence of Queen Camilla has stopped him from going out and about. She has made sure he confines his meetings to small or single groups and conducts them from the security of Buckingham Palace.

"This Easter weekend King Charles intends to head up the royal family gathering for the traditional Easter Sunday service at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The King might agree to be driven from the Castle to the Galilee Porch door of the Chapel but will still make sure he is visible.

"The rest of the invited royal family who have rallied around in a show of unity will walk, weather permitting. Even without the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Charles understands that the public still needs to see the family. As Defender of the Faith, he knows his presence is especially important during this holy weekend.

"The late Queen and Prince Philip would be proud of the way their son has managed everything over the past months. His own illness: his 'beloved' daughter-in-law's shock announcement of cancer and the ongoing impossible situation surrounding his younger sibling, Prince Andrew to say nothing of his son, Prince Harry.

It comes as Charles reaffirmed his coronation pledge "not to be served, but to serve" with "my whole heart" in a personal message ahead of Easter. Charles’s audio address was broadcast to a congregation at Worcester Cathedral where Thursday's Royal Maundy Service was held in his absence, due to the monarch’s continuing cancer treatment.

Meanwhile Princess Kate is now on a recovery pathway has started a course of preventive chemotherapy.



