Prince William makes big decision for Kate Middleton ahead of Easter Sunday celebrations

Prince William is dedicating all his sincere efforts to strengthen his relationship with his wife, Kate Middleton, who is battling cancer.

Despite the Princess of Wales being diagnosed with cancer at the young age of 42, William is determined to ensure that Kate does not feel isolated during her treatment, prioritizing their family bond above all else.

According to reports from GB News, a source has provided insights into how the Prince and Princess of Wales will support each other during this challenging period.

Prince William, in particular, has taken a break from his royal duties over the Easter holidays to be with his wife and their three children.

The source said: "He is a very reliable, strong person. She doesn’t feel isolated in this because of William, who is right beside her.

"This is about supporting her and her feeling supported. It is a joint effort. She doesn’t feel isolated at all."

A source told PEOPLE: "The nuclear family that they have created so well is an immense support not only to him but to Catherine too."

Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and her two siblings, Pippa and James are also expected to be on hand to help support the family.

Prince William and Kate take on a more "hands-on approach" to parenting compared to former royals who left much of the childcare up to nannies.

A friend of the couple said: "The children are at the centre of their world."

Princess Kate made sure to mention her children several times during her video message.

She said how it took time to "explain everything" to Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8 and Prince Louis, 5.

Princess Kate is now on a recovery pathway has started a course of preventive chemotherapy.

The Prince and the Princess of Wales will not be attending Sunday’s annual Easter Service in Windsor with King Charles and the Queen.







