Travis Kelce to join Taylor Swift on Eras Tour Europe shows

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's whirlwind romance is still going strong.



For the unversed, the global music icon will be commencing her Eras Tour in the UK and Europe on May 9, 2024.

In conversation with The Mirror, Tarot Card Reader Inbaal Honigman claimed that the the NFL athlete will attend a few shows of her lady love her upcoming shows in Europe.

She said, "He doesn't want to lose the stability that he has with his creative lady, and will come to visit a few European destinations with her when she's touring the continent."



Inbaal added that the musician and her beau "are happier when their schedules can be arranged in advance."

She further shared, "However, Travis doesn't want to overstay his welcome. The 8 of Wands Tarot card says that when the athlete feels that he's more of a hindrance, he'll catch a flight home."

Inbaal also shared that the Kansas City Chiefs player "respects the fact that Taylor is working, and would rather miss her from afar than disturb her close by."