Kate Middleton shares first post after cancer announcement

Kensington Palace broke its social media silence on Saturday as it shared the first post about Prince William and Kate Middleton since the future Queen revealed her shocking cancer diagnosis and treatment on March 22.



The Prince and Princess of Wales treated fans to 'March Rewind', highlighting William's public duties and the future Queen's video statement, in which she revealed her cancer diagnosis, and answered the queries why she kept things private.

The future King and Queen, both 41, shared a short video montage with several photos and videos highlighting the biggest moments of the month.







The video shows William's activities throughout the month, seemingly hinting at his return to the public duties with band after Easter.

William is said to be under enormous pressure because his father, King Charles III, and wife, Kate Middleton, are both battling cancer. the family of five is said to be missing Royal Easter this year.



However, the King is set to attend the annual Windsor church service to mark Easter Sunday - but for the most part, he isn't able to conduct many of his planned royal engagements as he undergoes treatment for cancer.

