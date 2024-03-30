 Prince Harry ‘haunted’ by past fears amid plans for UK return

Prince Harry, who is currently planning his return to the UK, still has lingering fear which is keeping him from a permenant return.
The Duke of Sussex has “no chance of ever returning to public life” in his home country in the near future, per a royal insider cited by Express US.
Harry had moved to the US with wife Meghan Markle in 2020, after stepping back from their senior royal positions.
The royal exit was reportedly over conflict with the firm, however the source suggested that Harry is haunted by his mother’s death.
“He is in self-imposed exile. He decided to leave in a hurry. I think he was spooked,” the source explained.
“He’s obviously haunted by his mother’s death, and he somehow managed to convince himself, or Meghan managed to convince him, that they were in some sort of imminent danger.”
Now, the insider claims that there is “no chance, at all, of Prince Harry ever returning to public life, now or in the foreseeable future.”
However, Harry, who will be returning to UK for an Invictus Games event in May, has reportedly been planning a move back amid his father, King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.
Prince Harry has not explicitly talked about his plans to move back.
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen get away from kids for 'couple time' once a month
'Emily In Paris' stars Ashley Park and Paul Forman enjoyed 'just us two' date on Friday
Beyoncé released her first country album, a shift from her usual R&B style music, as 'Renaissance Act II'
Laura Dern was featured in Taylor Swift's 2022 music for 'Bejeweled'
Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori is not okay with being used as a 'marketing tool'
Zayn Malik will release his fourth studio album in May 2024