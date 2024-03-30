Prince Harry ‘haunted’ by past fears amid plans for UK return

Prince Harry, who is currently planning his return to the UK, still has lingering fear which is keeping him from a permenant return.

The Duke of Sussex has “no chance of ever returning to public life” in his home country in the near future, per a royal insider cited by Express US.

Harry had moved to the US with wife Meghan Markle in 2020, after stepping back from their senior royal positions.

The royal exit was reportedly over conflict with the firm, however the source suggested that Harry is haunted by his mother’s death.

“He is in self-imposed exile. He decided to leave in a hurry. I think he was spooked,” the source explained.

“He’s obviously haunted by his mother’s death, and he somehow managed to convince himself, or Meghan managed to convince him, that they were in some sort of imminent danger.”

Now, the insider claims that there is “no chance, at all, of Prince Harry ever returning to public life, now or in the foreseeable future.”

However, Harry, who will be returning to UK for an Invictus Games event in May, has reportedly been planning a move back amid his father, King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

Prince Harry has not explicitly talked about his plans to move back.