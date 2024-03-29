Palace 'unimpressed' by annoying Meghan Markle's money-making ventures

Meghan's latest venture, American Riviera Orchard, underwent a 'soft launch' in recent weeks

Meghan Markle is believed to have caused irritation within the Palace after she launched her new luxury brand.

Duchess of Sussex's latest venture, American Riviera Orchard, underwent a 'soft launch' in recent weeks, intending to sell various products from cosmetics to yoga mats and even dog food.

While Meghan's anticipates significant financial gains from her endeavors, a royal expert asserts that this development is not being well-received by the Palace.

Speaking exclusively to the Mirror, royal expert and author Tom Quinn explained: "Like many Americans, Meghan just cannot understand why anyone should see that making money out of your connections is ever a bad thing.

"There are groans at Kensington Palace about Meghan‘s new website – for all their modernising, the role family still dislike what they see as grubby moneymaking and the fact that Meghan is planning to sell kitchen and cookery equipment is grubby in the palace’s view."

Quinn also pointed out that the timing of Meghan's new brand comes as King Charles continues his cancer treatment and shortly after the health update from the Princess of Wales. He commented: "The new brand won’t come as a surprise, and in fact, I’ve spoken to people who are surprised that something like this didn’t happen sooner.

Meghan 'soft launched' her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, earlier this month and has already gained more than 570,000 followers.

It was suggested Meghan could rake in more than six-figures in sales in the first weeks of American Riviera Orchard’s launch, but it has not been revealed when the products will go on sale.