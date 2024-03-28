 
Thursday March 28, 2024
No compromise on independence of judiciary, says CJP on agencies’ interference allegations

Top judges state "independence of judiciary is foundational pillar that upholds rule of law and strong democracy"

By Maryam Nawaz
March 28, 2024
CJP Qazi Faez Isa looks on in this picture released on September 22, 2023. — X/@QAU_Official
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa has pledged that come what may no compromise will be made on the independence of judiciary after Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges alleged spy agencies' interference in the judicial affairs.

