Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa has pledged that come what may no compromise will be made on the independence of judiciary after Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges alleged spy agencies' interference in the judicial affairs.
More to follow...
CJP Isa among other judges deliberates on letter written by six judges of IHC to SJC
PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan terms letter a "turning point" in the judicial history of Pakistan
Govt warns against seeking additional funds from parents, forcing them to buy uniforms and books from specific shops
Party chief Fazl says they have also decided to boycott upcoming by-elections