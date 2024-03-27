Kate Middleton, Prince William 'not scheduled' to attend Prince Harry's UK event

Kate Middleton and Prince William are not expected to attend Prince Harry’s upcoming event on the 10th anniversary of Invictus Games in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex is set to deliver a moving speech during a service at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London on May 8 to commemorate the milestone of his organization.

According to a copy of schedule obtained by the Daily Express, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are listed as guests at the prospective service.

However, the duchess’ name has been pencilled as TBC i.e., to be confirmed, posing uncertainty over her attendance.

The insider also revealed that Harry’s estranged brother and sister-in-law are "not scheduled" in the guest list, and it could be presumed that neither are King Charles or Queen Camilla.

The Spare author’s upcoming visit to his home country will mark his second in this year only; he boarded on an overnight flight from Los Angeles to London at the beginning of February to see the King following his cancer diagnosis.

It is pertinent to note that Kate Middleton had also undergone abdominal surgery only weeks prior; however, Harry opted out of facing off his sister-in-law and William in Windsor at the time.

Now that the Princess of Wales recently divulged on the severity of her health condition, it is likely that Harry will pay a visit or two to inquire after her.