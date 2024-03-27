Nicki Minaj suffers wardrobe malfunction during ‘Pink Friday 2’ world tour

Nicki Minaj was handing the microphone to her fans when the malfunction occurred

Nicki Minaj suffered an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction mid-concert, but she handled it like a pro.

The Queen of Rap was performing at the Kia Center in Orlando last week as part of her ongoing Pink Friday 2 World tour when it happened.

In clips circulating social media, Nicki can be seen handing the microphone to the audience to perform the chorus of The Night Is Still Young. But as she bent forward to do so did so, her dress came undone from the neckline.

Swift to react, Nicki quickly realized the wardrobe mishap and managed to maintain her composure as her Letterman jacket and long hair tactfully concealed her bare chest.

However, she still playfully scolded her fans for not looking out for her.

“No one f***ing told me. Thanks, Barbz,” she said sarcastically as she turned around to fix her dress, quipping, “See that’s what I get for talking about people.”



The Anaconda hitmaker launched her Pink Friday 2 World Tour on March 1, 2024 in Oakland, United States. Comprising of 59 shows spanning across two continents, it is the most extensive tour of Nicki’s career so far.