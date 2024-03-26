ISLAMABAD: After assuming charge of their respective offices, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari held their first meeting on Tuesday.

PM Shehbaz and President Zardari exchanged views on the country’s overall political and economic situation. Both high-ups expressed joint commitment to steer the country out of challenges.

They also discussed measures for providing relief to the masses during the month of Ramadan.



It may be noted that the PML-N formed the government in Centre and Punjab with the support of PPP, with both parties pledging to work together to end the economic crisis in the country.

Taking the country's reins, the PML-N expressed confidence in the economic revival of the country after a few years of hardship.

Party's supremo Nawaz Sharif expressed hope that Pakistan will come out of difficulties in the next two years by taking difficult decisions.

"I believe the next 1.5 or 2 years will be difficult but we have to stay united [during the difficult times] and face our opponents," he said while addressing the parliamentary party meeting after the decision on government formation last month.

He pledged on the government's behalf of providing relief to the masses by bringing down inflation, food prices and utility bills as well as stabilising local currency value against the US dollar.

The PML-N supremo had also heaped praise on his younger brother and party president Shehbaz Sharif, saying he dealt with immense challenges during his brief stint in power.