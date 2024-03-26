Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs resurfaces at Miami airport after his home gets raided

Homeland Security raided the rap mogul's multiple residencies throughout Los Angeles on Monday



Sean “Diddy” Combs was spotted at a Miami airport just hours after the feds raided his home.

According to various reports, the 54-year-old rap mogul emerged outside the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport shortly after the raid took place, managing to evade it by a slim margin.

In footage captured by TMZ around 6 pm ET, Combs was observed pacing outside a Customs office, one hand tucked in his pocket while the other seemed to be holding a cellphone.

While he was not seen in handcuffs, eyewitnesses informed TMZ that Combs and his entourage were detained by federal agents at the airport.

Reportedly, Combs was about to board a private jet when Homeland Security personnel intercepted him at the airport.

Earlier that day, Homeland Security conducted search warrants at multiple properties owned by Combs in Los Angeles and Miami.

These raids followed a series of lawsuits accusing the rapper of sexual assault and human trafficking. However, the extent of his involvement in the ongoing investigations is uncertain.

Although Combs was not present during the raids, two individuals were seen being handcuffed at one of the locations. There have been speculations that these individuals could be Combs’ sons, King and Justin.