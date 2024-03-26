Suicide attack targeting vehicle kills 5 Chinese engineers in Shangla

The picture shows the site of incident. — X

SHANGLA: A suicide attack killed six people including five Chinese engineers in the Besham city of Shangla on Tuesday, said Malakand's deputy inspector general of police (DIG).

The DIG said that the incident took place when the a suicide bomber rammed their vehicle filled with explosives into the car of the Chinese nationals.



He said that the driver of the car sustained injuries in the attack and has been moved to a local hospital.

Later, the driver succumbed to his wounds during treatment.

The official added that the Chinese nationals were engineers who were going to Dasu camp from Islamabad.

Meanwhile, a heavy contingent of security personnel arrived at the incident’s site and cordoned off the area. Security forces have launched a search operation in the area for the suspects.

Reacting to the incident, President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the attack and expressed grief over the loss of lives.

"Anti-Pakistan forces will not succeed in harming Pakistan-China friendship ever," a statement released by official account of President of Pakistan on X, Twitter, quoted Zardari.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari condemned the act of terrorims and deaths of Chinese citizens.

A statement issued by PPP's media cell on X, formerly Twitter, said that Bilawal extended condolences to the Chinese government and called of the Pakistani authorities to expose and punish the perpetrators and facilitators of the attack.

He also expressed solidarity with the families of the deceased.

More to follow...

