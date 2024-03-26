Jenn Tran reveals as new lead for 'The Bachelorette' season 21,

On season 21 of The Bachelorette, Jenn Tran is given another opportunity to find love as she embarks on her romantic adventure.



Jesse Palmer enlisted season 20 Bachelorette Charity Lawson to reveal Joey Graziadei's engagement to the public during Monday's The Bachelor finale.

"I can say that our next bachelorette is someone who is intelligent. She's witty, she's fun, and she's super kind. And personally, I want to see a lot more of her and I can only hope that out of this experience that she's getting ready to embark on that she really does find true love," Charity gushed before announcing that Jenn would be succeeding her as next season's leading lady.

Following her entrance onto the platform, Jenn said she was "overwhelmed" by the news and that she would have "big shoes to fill" as she sets off on a new quest to discover love.

The physician described her ideal life partner as a man with a "big personality" who can engage in "cheeky banter" and "take it as much as they can dish it."

When Jesse inquired about Jenn's aspirations to become the upcoming bachelorette, she candidly stated that her goal was to end the season with a "ring on my finger."

"I hope I find my person someone that I truly feel like is 100% — my perfect match and someone who I'm compatible with someone who he and I can have fun," she explained.

To the men who will vie for her heart, she said: "This experience is absolutely crazy and all I can hope is for them to really open up their heart to this because that's what I did and I got so much out of it. You know, it didn't end the way that I wanted to, but I grew and I learned so much from it ... I really hope that they ready to have some frickin fun."