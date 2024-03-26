Is Aaron Taylor-Johnson the Next 007? Reports suggest offer for role

Aaron Taylor-Johnson's real-life bond girl Sam turns heads in London stroll.

Amid swirling speculations about his potential portrayal of James Bond, Aaron Taylor-Johnson was spotted navigating the streets of London on Sunday.

The actor, who is rumored to be in consideration as Daniel Craig's successor for the iconic role, appeared relaxed during his solo outing in the city.

Reports surfaced, courtesy of The Sun, suggesting that Taylor-Johnson had received a formal offer to step into the shoes of James Bond, bringing an end to months of conjecture regarding Craig's successor.

However, insiders close to the situation have refuted claims of his casting, leaving speculation to continue unabated.

The couple, known for their fiercely private relationship, has often stirred controversy due to their notable age difference.

Their love story began on the set of Nowhere Boy in 2009, where Aaron, then 18, met Sam, who was 42 at the time.

Despite their initial encounter, it wasn't until after the film's completion that they officially became romantically involved.

Sam has previously recounted the deep connection formed during their collaboration, emphasizing that their relationship remained platonic until the project's conclusion.



