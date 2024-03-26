Hugh Grant’s shocking revelation about career change

Hugh Grant opens up about career change: More inside

Hugh Grant has recently made shocking revelation about his career change amid horrific abuse in the past.



In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Music And Lyrics actor said, “Switching into politics has crossed my mind.”

“But what I really see close up is that it's almost impossible to actually get anything done. It's just impossible,” remarked the 63-year-old.

Hugh continued, “I've had a bit of it before...but this was really extreme and shocking and threatening to one's family.”

“You've got to bring so many people with you. My wife's mother is a politician. She was quite senior in the Swedish Parliament,” stated the Sense And Sensibility actor.

Hugh mentioned, “Whenever the subject comes up, she just says, ‘Don't. You have to water down everything. It's all horse trading. And nowadays the incoming abuse is unthinkable.’”

For the unversed, Hugh’s mother-in-law Susanne Eberstein served as its First Deputy Speaker between 2010 and 2014.

Hugh also disclosed that he was “scarred” by his own performance in the 2019 General Election.

“I lost in every single constituency,” confessed the Paddington 2 actor.

Elaborating on what put him off ever going into politics, Hugh pointed out, “What was interesting was the abuse that came in from the right. I never know if they're real or if they're bots. But they're good. They're brilliant at what they do.”

“So, I do see that you have to be either very brave or insane to go into politics in the digital age,” he added.