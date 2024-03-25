King Charles sends strong message to Prince Harry with latest decision

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who lead a strained relationship with Prince William and Princess Kate, were reportedly not informed in advance of the future Queen's cancer video statement.



The 75 -year-old King reportedly sent a message to his estranged son Harry with his by keeping him in dark about the Princess of Wales's cancer diagnosis.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun he believed the decision was made due to a lack of trust in the Sussexes.

“The reason of course is that for some four years, they’ve caused endless problems for the Royal Family and so they can’t be trusted,” he said. "Dire warnings were also apparently issued that Meghan and Harry were being trusted with the information in advance and mustn't abuse that trust."

"Meghan and Harry are no longer in the primary loop – when something is about to go public, they are told (or not told) on a case by case basis rather than being automatically included. The feeling in the family and among Kensington palace officials is that Meghan and Harry have to be very carefully managed simply because they can't be trusted."

The Duke of Sussex has made damning allegations against his family which strained his relationship with them. Harry talked private conversations in his Netflix show and Spare.



King Charles and Prince William, who still love him, feel they cannot trust him because what they say to him in private may well end up in an interview later down the line.