Dua Lipa to perform upcoming album ‘Radical Optimism’ at Royal Albert Hall

Dua Lipa will perform at London’s Royal Albert Hall in October this year

Dua Lipa is set to take the stage at her hometown’s Royal Albert Hall in fall.

The 28-year-old London-born singer took to her Instagram on Monday to announce her performance at the historic venue on October 17, 2024.

“HOMETOWN !! so excited to announce I’ll be doing a show at The Royal Albert Hall on October 17 this year,” she wrote in the caption.

“This is such a special iconic venue and I can’t wait to share these songs live with you,” the Levitating hitmaker continued, referring to the new songs from her upcoming album, Radical Optimism, which is set for release on May 3rd this year.

Those who pre-order the album via the official store will receive early access to pre-sale for the upcoming show in London.

General on-sale will begin on April 12 on 10 a.m.

“Hopefully I’ll see you thereee,” she concluded the post.



The multi Grammy-winner is also set to headline the Glastonbury festival in June this year, alongside SZA and Coldplay.

Per a report by the Daily Mail, she is planning to use footage from Glastonbury for a potential “Dua Lipa movie.”