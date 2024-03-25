Katy Perry vows to retire hit song 'Wide Awake' following Kelly Clarkson's rendition

Kelly Clarkson's shines through in covering Katy Perry hits.

Kelly Clarkson's recent vocal performance has garnered admiration from one of her prominent admirers.

The 41-year-old talk show host, who has undergone a notable transformation, impressed Katy Perry with her rendition of one of Perry's classic hits during a segment of her show Kellyoke last week.

Responding to footage of Clarkson's powerful interpretation of Perry's 2012 track Wide Awake shared on Instagram, the 13-time Grammy nominee left a remark on Clarkson's rendition.

"Ok dang I can never sing that again," joked the mother-of-one.



A fan provided insight into Kelly Clarkson's recent performance, revealing that Clarkson delivered her rendition of Katy's Wide Awake despite being fatigued during the taping.

The audience member praised Clarkson's dedication and talent, emphasizing her remarkable vocal prowess and urging others to attend her live shows.



