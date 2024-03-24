Kim Kardashian under fans pressure to apologise to Kate Middleton for trolling

Kim Kardashian has refrained from making any remarks regarding Kate Middleton's tumour diagnosis.



Prior to the announcement, the founder of SKIMS joined the online trolls who were making fun of Kate Middleton's whereabouts because the Princess of Wales continued to avoid the spotlight following her abdomen surgery in January.

Kim had written, "On my way to find Kate," as the caption for one of her Instagram pictures.

But The Kardashians star joke backfired when Kate revealed that she had been given a cancer diagnosis and was receiving chemotherapy.

“This of course came as a huge shock and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” she said in an emotional video statement.

The same day, while Kim was leaving her son Saint's football match, a photographer asked, "Any comments on Kate?" amid a crush of paparazzi. The reality TV celebrity ignored him, got in the car, and drove off.

Uncertain as to whether she purposefully avoided the question or simply didn't hear it, Kim's Instagram fans are now swarming her post, pleading for her to remove it and issue an apology.

“I think an apology is needed!” penned one user while another wrote, “You should probably take this down now.”

Another follower took a dig at her caption and said, “Well I guess you found her in the chemo ward Kim. Your caption is distasteful!”