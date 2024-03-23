Prince Harry heads to UK to support Kate Middleton?

Prince Harry, who reportedly reached out to his brother Prince William after knowing about Princess Kate's shock cancer diagnosis, is reportedly considering to travel to the UK to support his sister-in-law.



Meghan and Harry are said to be in shock to know about Kate's disease and sending the mother-of-three best wishes to encourage the future Queen in her battle with cancer.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have both privately been in touch with the Prince and Princess of Wales, according to ITV News.



Prince Harry is reportedly planning to travel to the UK to stand by his royal relatives at their difficult time.



Soon after Princess Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis, messages of support flooded in from around the world. King Charles and Queen Camilla, Harry and Meghan, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden were among those who showed their support to the Princess.

The Duke of Sussex, who last month travelled to the UK to meet his cancer-stricken dad King Charles, did not see his elder brother and sister-in-law during his short trip.

Harry was reportedly left out of details about Kate's diagnosis and King Charles's type of cancer.

However, he came to know about the shock news on Friday when the Princess of Wales announced she was in the early stages of "preventative chemotherapy" in a heartfelt video message.

Preventive chemotherapy usually refers to treatment that is conducted after an initial treatment, like surgery, to prevent cancer from coming back.



The 42-year-old explained that she underwent major abdominal surgery on 14 January for a condition that was believed to be non-cancerous, but subsequent tests revealed cancer had been present.

Kate said the diagnosis had come as a "huge shock", but she is "well and getting stronger every day", with she and her husband doing everything to process it privately for the sake of their young family.



Now, Harry and Meghan are being urged to put their rift with the royal family aside and stand with them as they need them the most in this our of