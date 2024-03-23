Kate Middleton's cancer: Nicola Sturgeon's sister's post leaves fans baffled

Gillian Sturgeon reveals Kate's cancer diagnosis before the princess's video statement

Nicola Sturgeon's sister has come under fire as she had reportedly posted about Kate Middleton's cancer on social media 25 minutes before the princess issued the video statement to reveal her diagnosis.

Sturgeon, according to GB News and other media outlets, was asked whether her older sister, the former First Minister of Scotland - who is still on the Privy Council - had told her about the cancer.



She denied the accusation, replying to the comment: "My sister and I haven’t spoken in 3 days. I read online. Stop using someone’s Illness to try to troll. Sad person you are."



Another social media user commented: "Some stooshie you've caused. Your poor sis getting it tight...."

Gillian replied: "I've done nothing wrong. Neither has she. I read something online but Ofcourse people want to believe the other."

Gillian Sturgeon posted on Facebook at 5.35pm on Friday evening, before deleting the post shortly after receiving backlash.



She wrote: "Get well soon Princess Kate. After this awful news I hope the media leave her in peace to recover."

After deleting the post, Gillian made another post, explaining that her original post had been deleted.