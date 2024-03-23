Angelina Jolie faces big blow amid custody battle with Brad Pitt

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, a 17-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt decided to live with her father amid her parents' messy custody battle.

As reported by In Touch Weekly, the daughter of the former star couple has been planning to spend some quality time with Brad in his $8.3 million Los Feliz mansion.

An insider revealed that "Shiloh isn’t unhappy at Angelina’s, but she’s turning 18 soon and wants to shake things up."



The source added that "she adores Brad and has always been daddy’s little girl." Moreover, Brad “was ecstatic when Shiloh told him the news."

However, the Salt actress reportedly was not happy about her daughter's decision. However, Angelina wants to support Shiloh's decision, who is all grown up now.

"Shiloh can walk over at any time to see Angie and her brothers and sisters," the report further shared.

Interestingly, Brad, who has been presently dating Ines De Ramon, feared that "things may get a little awkward" when her daughter moves in with him.

However, the Fight Club actor is "thrilled Shiloh is moving in and he knows it will all work out!"

For the unversed, Brad and Angelina parted ways in 2016.

Alongside Shiloh, the ex-couple shares Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.