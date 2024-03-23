Flowers are seen left at the scene of the gun attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, on March 23, 2024. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has "strongly" condemned the "heinous" attack in Moscow that killed more than 90 people and injured around 145 at a concert hall in the outskirts of the Russian capital.

The premier, in a statement on X — formerly Twitter — wrote: "I strongly condemn the heinous attack in Moscow last night that has resulted in the loss of many precious lives."

PM Shehbaz, while lamenting the loss of lives in the terror attack where gunmen opened fire at concertgoers, conveyed his "heartfelt condolences" to the families of the victims.

He reiterated Pakistan's support for Russia during "this difficult time".

The Foreign Office also "strongly condemned" the attack with Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, on behalf of the government, expressing Pakistan's deepest sympathy to the families of the victims.

"We strongly condemn the attack on a concert hall in Moscow,' the statement read.

Baloch added that Pakistan stands with Russian people and government in this difficult time.

More than 90 people have been killed and over 145 remain injured after armed gunmen opened fire at concertgoers at the Crocus City Hall located in the outskirts of Moscow.

At least 60 among those injured in the attack, which took place on Friday, are in critical condition.

The attackers targeted people moments before Soviet-era rock group "Picnic" was to perform to a full house at the 6,200-seat the Crocus City Hall located West of the Russian capital.

The terrorist attack, for which militant group Daesh has taken responsibility, is the deadliest terror incident in Russia since the 2004 Beslan school siege wherein militants had taken more than 1,000 people hostage.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was being updated by security chiefs about the situation, including from Alexander Bortnikov, the head of the Federal Security Service (FSB), the Kremlin said.

Russian investigators published pictures of a Kalashnikov automatic weapon, vests with multiple spare magazines and bags of spent bullet casings.