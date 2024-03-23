‘Blessed’ Cameron Diaz ‘excited’ to welcome baby no. 2 with Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz welcomes baby boy with Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz has become a mother for the second time.



The actress welcomed a baby boy, named Cardinal, with her husband Benji Madden.

“We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden. He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here!” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post.

“For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures- but he’s a really cute.”

They continued, “We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our fam to yours. Best wishes and Good Afternoon!!.”

Diaz, 51, and the Good Charlotte rocker, 45 were last seen having some good time together on the slopes in Aspen, Colo together in January, and didn’t let anyone know that they were expecting a baby.

However, this is not the first time the couple has surprised fans with the news of a birth of a child.

After being married in 2015, the couple shocked their fans by revealing in January 2020 that they had conceived a baby girl named Raddix through surrogacy.

“We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” their Instagram post read.

“She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”