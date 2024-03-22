Former palace staff predicts grim future for royal family without Kate Middleton

Princess Diana’s ex butler warns royal family about consequence of current crisis

Former royal butler Paul Burrell claimed the royal family wouldn’t sustain for long without Kate Middleton.



Speaking on TMZ’s new documentary, Where Is Kate Middleton, aired on Thursday, he expressed hope for the royals to “pull through” the current crisis, including health woes, affair rumours, public distrust, and more.

He noted that should they are unable to protect the house of Wales, i.e., William and Kate, the Britian royal family is “finished.”

"I want them to pull through this crisis,” Burrell said to the camera.

“I want them to show the world that everything is well within the house of Wales and I want them to go forward because they are our hope for the future,” the former royal staff shared.

“Without them - without Kate - the Royal Family is finished,” he added.

The Princess of Wales has been a subject of interest across the globe due to her prolonged absence from the public eye after undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

Kensington Palace, as well as Kate and William, continue to maintain elusive silence around her whereabouts; however, the royal couple opted to shut down speculations with their joint sighting at Windsor Farm Shop last week.