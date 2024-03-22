Kanye West under Bianca Censori's father's tough scrutiny

The father of Bianca Censori is eager to meet Kanye West.



The Australian architect is "hesitant," according to sources cited by Daily Mail, to meet her father Leo, who has regularly criticised her for her daring wardrobe choices and contentious marriage to the rapper.

Kanye's father-in-law now desires a face-to-face confrontation with him.

Leo's wife reportedly voiced worries about Kanye's "intimidating" behaviour during a visit earlier this month, prompting Leo to reportedly demand that he travel overseas to meet him in Australia.

Alexandra, Bianca's mother, travelled to the US lately in an attempt to "rescue" her daughter, but she never got in touch with them.

“Bianca's father was not necessarily pleased with his wife's visit to see their daughter because he feels like she enabled Bianca to continue doing what she was doing. Yes, Bianca dressed provocatively while her mother was there, but it was nothing in comparison to some of the outfits she has worn prior to and since the visit,” the insider claimed.

According to an informant who spoke to Daily Mail, Bianca is "apprehensive" about the I Wonder hitmaker's invitation to Australia since she knows how her father will respond.

“Her dad still plans to have a sit down with Kanye, and Leo will not be intimidated by Kanye's power or control. No one is expecting this to be all rainbows and family portraits,” they stated.