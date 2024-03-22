Kim Kardashian makes peace with Bianca Censori for her and Kanye West children: Expert

Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori seem to have an amicable relationship for children: Expert

Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori may never become close friends but they try to keep an amicable relationship for the sake of Kim and Kanye West’s children.



Speaking to The Mirror, relationship expert Louella Anderson said, “It's unlikely that Kim and Bianca would ever be really close friends” amid Kanye’s feud.

Earlier, Kim and Bianca were reportedly spotted in San Francisco for Kanye’s album, Vultures party where the rapper performed with his daughter North West, who he shares with his former wife Kim.

“Based on their public appearances together, it seems like Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori have an amicable relationship,” said Louella.

The expert stated, “It's unlikely that they would ever be really close friends, given the circumstances of their connection through Kanye West.”

“It's possible that Kim and Bianca's relationship may have started off more strained or uncomfortable, given that Bianca and Kanye's marriage was so sudden after Kim and Kanye's divorce,” continued Louella.

However, the expert noted, “It could've been difficult for Kim and the kids to accept someone so permanent into their lives so quickly.”

Since Kanye and Bianca have been married for more than a year, Kim will have realised Bianca won’t go anywhere.

Therefore, Louella pointed out Kim thought, “It’s in everyone’s best interest to get along for the sake of the children.”

“It could make it easier for her to communicate and work together with him on parenting decisions if there's no animosity or tension between her and Bianca,” explained the expert.

Louella reflected, “It may help create a harmonious co-parenting dynamic and it indicates that they put their children's needs first.”

“It sets a good example for their kids as they can see that after a divorce, families can still come together and support each other,” added the expert.