Steve Harvey teams up with Dr. Phil for new TV venture

Steve Harvey and Dr. Phil McGraw collaborate for new TV network: Deets inside

Steve Harvey has recently teamed up with Dr. Phil McGraw’s for his new TV venture, Merit Street Media.



In a statement shared via Variety, Harvey said, “Partnering with my good friend on such an innovative network allows me to continue my mission of empowering and inspiring individuals through entertainment.”

“The docu-style special highlighting the impactful work of the Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation is particularly close to my heart,” he continued.

Harvey stated, “I believe in the power of mentorship to transform lives and look forward to sharing this journey with viewers. The positive impact we can create together will be unlike anything seen before.”

McGraw, on the other hand, remarked, “Steve and I have been personal friends for over a decade, and it’s always the best experience when we work together.”

“It’s easy to say that he’s the funniest human I’ve ever met. But his kindness and his passion to help others are really unmatched,” he added.

Harvey would reportedly offer production, talent development and other services for McGraw’s TV venture as an equity partner in the Merit Street under terms of the new deal, via Variety.

Meanwhile, Harvey is going to co-executive produce a special that looks at a mentoring program he runs in Georgia for young men. The program will feature both Harvey and McGraw, which will focus on inspiring young viewers.