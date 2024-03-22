Kensington Palace uses Princess Kate work update to end conspiracy theories

The future Queen is working from home on a personal project

Kensington Palace has strategically released an update on Princess Kate's work from home to dispel any conspiracy theories that may have been circulating around in the past couple of weeks.



Palace’s confirmation that Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales is carrying out work from home was a bid to ‘calm us down’, according to a royal author.

Angela Levin joined Martin Daubney on GB News to discuss the future Queen working from home on her early years project.

The biographer claimed the update was issued to quell public concern that has mounted in recent weeks.

“This is what they said before she had the operation and after she had the operation”, she said.

“This is something they have put out to calm us down.

“It said that she could be working in bed if she wanted to as it’s something she cares about.

“I think people should just leave her and wait and see.”

It comes amid reports suggesting up to three people could have been involved in an alleged breach of the Princess of Wales’s private medical records.

According to The Mirror, an investigation was launched at the clinic, where Kate spent 13 nights in January, after staff tried to access Kate’s medical notes.

The princess was admitted to the private hospital for abdominal surgery on January 16.

Details of Kate’s condition have not been disclosed but Kensington Palace previously said it was not cancer-related and that the princess wished for her personal medical information to remain private.

Under the Data Protection Act 2018, it is an offence for a person to obtain, disclose or retain personal data without the consent of the data controller.



