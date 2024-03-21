Who will smash CM Gandapur’s head if found involved in corruption, quips PPP leader

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur (right) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi. — Facebook/Ali Amin Khan Gandapur/Radio Pakistan/File

Reacting to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s remarks, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi, on a lighter note, asked who would hit the provincial chief executive with a brick if he found involved in corruption.

On Wednesday, the KP’s outspoken CM asked the people to hit government officers who ask for bribes with a brick on their heads and take his name.

Addressing Syed Aliyan village in Dera Ismail Khan, CM Gandapur had said those taking and giving bribes would go to hell and asked the people not to complain to him about people asking for bribes.

Reacting to his “irresponsible statement” wherein he was reportedly encouraging the masses to take the law into their hands, the PPP leader said: “Gandapur himself does not believe that he has become the chief minister.”



To another query, he said that the governorship of Punjab and KP would be given to the PPP while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would be given the coveted slots in Sindh and Balochistan.

KP CM advised to maintain good ties with federation

The PPP leader also stressed upon the KP chief executive to maintain good relations with the federal government.

Kundi's remarks came a day after CM Gandapur warned the federal and Punjab governments to mend their ways or he would "send police" to their homes.

Talking to journalists, the PPP leader suggested the KP government to take steps in collaboration with the federal government for the development, prosperity and welfare of the province.

The attitude of the KP CM towards the federal government was irresponsible, he regretted.

He was of the view that the elected representatives of the KP should give responsible statements for maintaining political stability which was the need of the hour.

Moreover, Kundi said, the KP Assembly Speaker Babar Salim Swati should play an impartial role in running the affairs of the house.

He said that administering oaths from the lawmakers elected on reserved seats was the legal responsibility of the speaker which must be fulfilled.

Otherwise, the legal way would be adopted, the PPP leader warned.