NSYNC reunion: Justin Timberlake shares BTS of recording ‘Paradise’

Timberlake initially teased the 'reunion' earlier this year



Justin Timberlake recently got the band back together for his new song Paradise.

Over the past year, the 43-year-old Prince of Pop spent some time in the studio with his former NSYNC bandmates as they recorded the song for Timberlake’s new album, Everything I Thought It Was, released last month.

Taking to his Instagram, Timberlake delighted fans with behind-the-scenes peeks into their studio sessions, sparking a wave of nostalgia.

In the throwback clip, the 10-time Grammy winner expressed to his bandmates, "I love you guys," he remarked in the snippet.

He further captioned the post, “In the studio with my brothers. Thank you all for the PARADISE love.”

Reciprocating the sentiment, the band replied under the post, “Always brothers.”



Paradise marks a long-awaited reunion for NSYNC, hinted at by Timberlake last month during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Teasing future projects, he shared, “There’s so much that picks up right where it left off as far as chemistry. We’ve been in the studio, so there may be a little something in the future.”