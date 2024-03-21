Shakira reveals her sons are ‘great support’ to music career

Shakira dished on juggling motherhood and her career as she sets up base in the US, following her messy split with Gerard Piqué in 2022.

In an interview with Zane Lowe, the Waka Waka singer, 47, got candid about raising her two boys, Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9, whom she shares with her ex, Piqué.

“I’ve been shooting a video, shooting photos, preparing for another video, preparing for my album release,” the Columbian singer shared. “So, I’m going to sleep around 9 a.m the next day — 9 a.m, 11 a.m.”

Giving a glimpse of her daily routine, she detailed, “Yesterday, I came home at seven in the morning. My kids were already waiting for me, so I had breakfast with them, stayed up with them. Sometimes I don’t even go to sleep until it’s their bedtime.”

The Grammy-winning singer admitted that she was “running on fumes,” but she is doing it for her kids.

“That’s what I do because I want to spend time with my kids. I put them to bed then I pass out. It’s been intense, I’m juggling it all.”

While Shakira may have an hectic schedule, she noted that it’s about finding the right balance.

“It’s the first time I have to actually, you know, deal with so much as a single mother,” she explained. “So, it’s challenging. But they’re great.”

When she was asked if her boys understood her routine, she shared that they are a “great support.”