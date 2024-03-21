Imelda Staunton offers new update on 'Downtown Abbey' movie

Imelda Staunton reveals that Downtown Abbey is ready for its "final" chapter.
As Deadline reported on Wednesday, March 20, the 68-year-old actress, who played Queen Mary’s lady-in-waiting Lady Maud Bagshaw in the first two instalments, confirmed that a third movie is in the making.
The revelation came after the actress appeared on a BBC Radio 2's breakfast show, where host Zoe Ball asked about the rumors swirling about Downtown Abbey.
The Crown star sealed the speculations with affirmation, saying, "There will be the final film — there you go."
The host jokingly added that she hoped Staunton would not get into any trouble for revealing the big news, to which the Harry Potter actress remained unfazed, adding, "I don’t care."
Staunton, who played the role of Dolores Umbridge in the film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, made these remarks following a report by The Sun.
The publication cited on Wednesday that the third movie will be filmed at the Highclere Castle over the summers, claiming that it will be up for premiere by next year.
They also stated that The Holdovers star Paul Giamatti could be up for his previous role as Harold Levinson after his appearance in the 2013 Christmas special.
